Ryan Garcia exclaims after hair test allegedly comes up negative - "I beat the case like Orange juice"

Ryan Garcia recently reacted after his hair test purportedly yielded negative results, contradicting the outcomes of the B-sample drug testing. Laboratory results reportedly came back on Thursday regarding Garcia's B-sample collected from his fight against Devin Haney, showing that it tested positive for the prohibited substance ostarine.

After reports became public, Garcia's team issued a statement asserting that the former interim WBC lightweight champion has never intentionally used any banned substances. Upon learning of his positive test, Garcia voluntarily provided hair and nail samples for analysis to a specialized Paris-based laboratory in toxicology and hair-sample analysis, both of which yielded negative results.

According to Garcia's team, this supports their assertion that their client is a victim of a tainted supplement.

'KingRy' recently turned to Instagram and responded to a report indicating negative results for his hair sample:

"I beat the case like Orange juice. Let’s go the glove DIDN'T FIT. Okay, unfollow LP. "

Garcia has previously questioned how he could pass multiple tests before his bout with Haney, only to have positive results emerge after his victory. Additionally, he stated that the amount detected in his system could not have provided him with any advantage during the fight.

Haney's team submitted a letter to the New York State Athletic Commission earlier in the month, urging for Garcia's disqualification due to the positive doping test to maintain his undefeated status. In cases of positive drug tests, athletic commissions often reassess results, potentially changing a loss to a no-contest outcome.

Devin Haney's father responds to Ryan Garcia's positive B-sample drug test outcome

Bill Haney recently reacted to Ryan Garcia's positive B-sample doping test outcome from around the time of his fight against Devin Haney.

'The Dream's' father took to Instagram Live (via Boxing n BBQ) to strongly criticize Garcia for compromising the integrity of the sport and accused him of cheating:

"Make sure you keep the sport clean, and we’re going to make sure we bring some closure to this very, very bad thing that the Garcia team did, and it ain’t funny. We ain’t playing. What are the kids supposed to think that it’s okay to use PEDs? Come on, man. Let’s do better with this sport. Let’s take it seriously."

Check out Bill Haney's comments below:

