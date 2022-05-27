He was not giving me a fight for 7-8 months - Edmen Shahbazyan on signing with Ali Abdelaziz after split from Ronda Rousey 

Edmen Shahbazyan decided to make a change in representation, leaving Edmond Tarverdyan and Ronda Rousey for Ali Abdelaziz.

In doing so, Shahbazyan, who at one point was touted as a future title contender, joined the likes of Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush and Henry Cejudo as part of the Dominance MMA stable.

What convinced Shahbazyan to make the change? Apparently, the 24-year-old appreciated that Abdelaziz didn't dangle big-money fights and endorsements in front of him.

Instead, the Egyptian-born handler told him to focus on his well-being before he thinks about getting his career back on track.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, the middleweight up-and-comer elaborated on his decision. 'The Golden Boy' revealed:

"When I went for the first time to meet up with Ali [Abdelaziz], he said one of the main things if he signed me was he’s not giving me a fight for like seven or eight months. He just wants me to get work and improve and just get better."

More on Edmen Shahbazyan joining Ali Abdelaziz, split with Edmond Tarverdyan and Ronda Rousey

Edmen Shahbazyan was considered to be one of the fastest-rising prospects after his first four fights in the UFC. However, he has fallen on hard times as of late, suffering three consecutive losses, including back-to-back knockouts to Derek Brunson and Nassourdine Imavov.

Due to his current situation, Shahbazyan revealed that he needed to switch things up and leave the only coach he has known his entire career. The 24-year-old added:

"Going off my past two fights, I feel a change was definitely needed and it was long overdue. I looked at my options to see where I can be that I feel I can unleash my full potential and I believe Vegas had the best thing. I’m away from distractions. I can concentrate on training. Of course, you have the Strip here if you’re going to get wild but if you stay out of the Strip, for a fighter you can train here, go home and rest, come back to train, go home, rest. It’s a fighter’s life here."

However, Shahbazyan admitted that he hasn't had the opportunity to speak with Ronda Rousey yet. The former UFC women's bantamweight champ, of course, was instrumental in his rise, serving as his career adviser.

