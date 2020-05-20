UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

At UFC Jacksonville, Edson Barboza dropped a very close decision to Dan Ige. The fight was an amazing back and forth that managed to convince at least one judges that Barboza won the fight. The decision was probably the most controversial one in an entire card filled with some very debatable decisions. Understandably, Barboza isn't happy with the judgment.

In a recent interview, he said,

"It is a crazy feeling, I know I won my last two fights. The people also know I won my last two fights. But, my record says losses, so it is sad. I was 100 percent confident I beat Ige. I trust my coaches and I asked them did I win? They all said I won the first and second round and the third round was close, maybe he got the third. I was confident until they said split decision and I’m like oh no something is wrong."

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said that he had scored the fight for Barboza. This is the second straight time Barboza wasn't happy with the judgment received.

O mundo inteiro sabe que eu ganhei a luta @danawhite me manda o bônus da vitória e o contrato para julho. Qq um, qq lugar, qq hora. Eu vou estar pronto. — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) May 18, 2020

After dropping a similar decision loss to Paul Felder, Barboza's manager had challenged the judge's decision, justifying, "We have the utmost respect for Paul Felder. He thinks he won, and he’s very coherent. He also agrees that the scorecards were absurd. We all know it’s absurd that one judge scores it 30-27 to one fighter and another judge scores it 30-27 to the other."

Given the nature of his two losses Edson Barboza made it clear that he wants the UFC to respect him and show him some love,

"I want somebody in the ranked, I deserve it. I made 145 and I proved I’m one of the best MMA fighters in the world at 145 and 155. Cutting down to 145 will be easier now that I know I can make it, especially if we do it soon."

Edson Barboza made it very clear he wants someone from the top 10 for his next challenge inside the Octagon.

"But, I want a top-10 guy. I never pick my opponent, I just fight. Whoever the UFC gives me in the top-10 I will accept. UFC send me the contract to fight in July because I’m healthy and motivated to fight."

With this loss, Edson Barboza is now officially on a career-low of a three-fight losing streak. He in the past had hinted that he might leave the company. At 34, the Brazilian has proven it in his last few matches that he still has plenty to offer in the cage. His win over Dan Hooker still stands as one amazing knockout. With the fight, Barboza 's record now stands as 20-9.