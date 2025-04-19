Edson Barboza urges UFC to book fight for him after previous matchup fell through, expresses eagerness to "stay in there with the lions"

Edson Barboza hasn't fought in nearly a year, so it's only sensible that he's craving the violence of the octagon, calling for a fight in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn.
Barboza was previously scheduled to face streaking knockout artist Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout. They were booked for UFC Fight Night 252, but the fight was axed from the card after the Brazilian buzzsaw withdrew due to injury.
Now, he is determined to return, having not fought since May 18, 2024, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night 241.
"I want to fight," Barboza said. "I don't care who UFC always send to me. Like I said, I want a fight. I never choose opponents, and I'm ready to go. Doesn't matter who the UFC sends to me, I'm ready."
While the hard-hitting striker acknowledges that he is one of featherweight's older fighters, he is still determined to test himself against the current crop of 145-pounders.
"I'm very excited to get back in," Barboza said. "I love to stay with the lions. I know I'm one of the old lions, but a lion still bites, bro. Be ready."
Check out Edson Barboza requesting a fight from the UFC (0:27 and 1:40):
Barboza's previous loss to Murphy snapped a two-fight win streak, which saw him score a win over Sodiq Yusuff and an explosive knockout against Billy Quarantillo. Before that, though, he was on a two-fight losing streak, losing to Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Bryce Mitchell and fellow striker Giga Chikadze.
Edson Barboza made history at UFC 142
There's something to be said about Brazilian strikers knocking out their opponents in previously unfathomable ways. At UFC 126, Anderson Silva scored the first front kick knockout in UFC history against Vitor Belfort, with Lyoto Machida doing the same with the crane kick at UFC 129 against Randy Couture.
Enter Edson Barboza, who, at UFC 142, stunned fans in attendance with his knockout of Terry Etim.
Check out Edson Barboza knocking out Terry Etim:
At the time, Barboza was an undefeated lightweight. He became the first UFC fighter to knock an opponent out with a spinning wheel kick. None had done so before him, and few have done so afterward.