Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Edson Barboza and Ilia Topuria are set to square off in an exciting bout at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen next month. Topuria will have to overcome a sizeable height disadvantage. He stands at 170cm while Barboza stands at 181cm and has a preposterous 191cm reach.

Barboza once again has a size disadvantage when it comes to reach. The German-born fighter, Gamrot, has a 175cm reach.

Topuria, like Barboza, has stepped down to featherweight after previously fighting within the lightweight division.

Since joining the UFC in 2020, Ilia Topuria has remained unbeaten in the organization. 'El Matador' has managed to beat Youssef Zalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall and Jai Herbert. Only Zalal survived all of the rounds, losing via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen.

Topuria has a UFC record of four wins and zero losses. Edson Barboza is far more experienced in the UFC, having fought in the organization since 2010. Barboza has won 16 UFC bouts and has lost 11 times in the MMA organization.

The Brazilian has been in poor form during his last seven UFC bouts, winning just twice since 2019. Barboza managed to beat Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos in back-to-back bouts, but has since lost to Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell.

What happened between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett?

Paddy Pimblett has shot to fame since joining the UFC. He had his first bit of controversy when he confronted Ilia Topuria at a hotel ahead of UFC London. Topuria felt that the Englishman had disrespected his country. Their scuffle was broken off before it could get physical.

The two UFC fighters have seemingly remained foes despite no bout being scheduled between the contenders. 'El Matador' is keen on a fight against 'The Baddy' and even called out the Englishman at UFC London.

After beating Jai Herbert in the second round at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, Ilia Topuria called out Paddy Pimblett:

"England, love you guys. Your guy here (Paddy Pimblett), he's a b***h. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose I wanna fight you next."

Topuria's message, of course, didn't go down well with the English crowd, but it has laid the foundations for a future bout between the two fighters.

However, with the German-born martial artist moving to featherweight to fight Edson Barboza, perhaps a bout against Paddy Pimblett has been put on the back-burner.

