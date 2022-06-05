"I hope to see something special that could motivate me" - Ilia Topuria seemingly switches focus from Paddy Pimblett and eyes potential return to featherweight

Ilia Topuria no longer appears to be eyeing a matchup against Paddy Pimblett. 'El Matador' hinted at a return to 145lbs in the immediate aftermath of Saturday night's co-main event clash between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev.

However, Topuria was unimpressed by both fighters and needs something special to lure him towards a featherweight return. The Georgian fighter wrote on Twitter:

"Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56"

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56 Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56

Evloev faced his first top-ten matchup in Ige, co-headlining UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The Russian overwhelmed Ige over the course of three rounds, although '50K' never appeared to be out of the fight. After a dominating third-round in ground control, the undefeated prospect extended his record to 16-0.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Topuria started his UFC career as a featherweight, racking up a three-fight win streak that included two first-round knockouts. 'El Matador' moved up to 155lbs for his last outing, where he earned a bonus-winning comeback victory over Jai Herbert. The undefeated Georgian prospect is undoubtedly a force to reckon with irrespective of the weight class.

When Ilia Topuria called out Paddy Pimblett

In March, Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett were involved in a hotel altercation leading up to their respective fights at UFC London. A war of words resulted in 'The Baddy' throwing a hand-sanitizer bottle at Topuria. However, the Georgian's teammates stopped him from taking any rash action.

Topuria later explained that his beef with Pimblett stemmed from a Twitter back-and-forth that 'The Baddy' had with fellow Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze. The Liverpudlian made insensitive comments about the Russo-Georgian war leading to a lot of wrath from the Georgian brigade.

Story continues below ad

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia You think that’s funny?! In that attack by Russia against us, many innocent people lost their lives, including children! The one who supports terrorism and racism is one of them! This tweet will haunt you for life!@PaddyTheBaddy You think that’s funny?! In that attack by Russia against us, many innocent people lost their lives, including children! The one who supports terrorism and racism is one of them! This tweet will haunt you for life!@PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/IxRvn6FkXK

Topuria even proceeded to call out Pimblett after his impressive lightweight win over Jai Herbert at UFC London. The 25-year-old said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“He’s a b****. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose, I want to fight you next and kick your a** like I did the last time,” Topuria shouted. “F*** you. I want that blonde b****. That Paddy b****.”

Watch Topuria's callout of Pimblett below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



There's only ONE name on @TopuriaIlia's mind after THAT performance. That should surprise nobody...There's only ONE name on@TopuriaIlia's mind after THAT performance. #UFCLondon That should surprise nobody...There's only ONE name on 🇬🇪 @TopuriaIlia's mind after THAT performance. #UFCLondon https://t.co/wlLDnLbm6o

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far