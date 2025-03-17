Eduard Folayang admits it’s ‘harder’ to fight Shinya Aoki now that they are friends: “You can’t take away that aspect”

Eduard Folayang expects his fourth fight with Shinya Aoki to be the toughest, but not for the reason you'd expect.

Ad

On Sunday, March 23, Folayang will once again go toe-to-toe with 'Tobikan Judan' as the two collide at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Since their last meeting at ONE on TNT IV, Folayang and Aoki have become good friends, adding an interesting wrinkle to their upcoming clash.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Of course, it's a bit harder because we’re competing now as friends but being professionals, we have to put that relationship aside," Folayang told ONE while discussing the quadrilogy bout.

"We both have something to prove. It’s still competition at the end of the day, albeit friendly competition, and you can’t take away that aspect in our chosen profession."

Ad

Aoki currently leads the series 2-1, scoring wins over Folayang in their last two meetings—both coming by way of submission.

ONE 172 could be the last stand for both Shinya Aoki and Eduard Folayang

Aside from seeing two absolute legends square off at ONE 172, Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki could also bring about the end of an era.

Ad

Discussing what could come after their fight in The Land of the Rising Sun, Folayang revealed that it would be Aoki's last fight and could very well serve as his own swan song.

"For me, I'm just honored that he asked for me, and he did say that I will be his last fight." Folayang added.

"For me, my contract will end in September, so this could also be my last, but it depends. I'll just go there and do my best, whatever best still remains in me. I leave it to God on what the next steps could be."

Ad

Are you excited to see the two former ONE lightweight MMA world champions go at it one last time before potentially laying down their gloves and calling it a career?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.