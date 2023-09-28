Eduard Folayang expects Stamp’s striking to overwhelm Ham Seo Hee: “Stamp will have her hand raised”

After receiving a debatable second-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Edson Marques in December 2022, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang is back in action this Friday, September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Filipino MMA superstar will face a familiar foe in Amir Khan in a rematch of their November 2018 world title clash, where Folayang outpointed the Singaporean to win the lightweight belt for his second reign with the gold in his career.

Folayang is not only setting his sights on repeating a victory over Khan on fight night, but he is also excited to see Stamp Fairtex back in action and compete in the main event of the card, where she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Asked by ONE Championship in a recent interview on who he picks between the two atomweight top contenders, the former Team Lakay and now Lions Nation MMA representative sided with the Thai sensation and cited a key factor in Stamp's game that could propel her to victory.

The 39-year-old said:

“I’ll go with Stamp. Looking into the fight, I’m not underestimating Ham, but you can see in her performances that Stamp was able to utilize her striking. I don’t know if she has another game plan, but if they fight in the striking, I think Stamp will have her hand raised.”

This is a big compliment and confidence-boosting praise for the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, knowing that 'The Landslide' is one of the most ferocious and respected strikers on the ONE Championship roster.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.