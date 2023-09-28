“This girl, she’s diabolical” - MMA legend Rich Franklin sums up Stamp’s killer mindset once locked inside the circle

Current No. 1-ranked ONE women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex has the opportunity of a lifetime to become the first-ever athlete in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in three different sports as she faces No. 2-ranked divisional challenger Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday.

Stamp and Ham will go toe-to-toe for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title inside the heart of Lion City, Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is the only world title left to win for the 25-year-old combat sports superstar after previously winning the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

One of the few personalities who witnessed this meteoric rise of Stamp was MMA legend Rich Franklin, who has known the Fairtex Training Center representative since her ONE Warrior Series journey. Ahead of Stamp's gigantic clash with 'Hamzzang,' the former middleweight champion described Stamp's killer instinct when fighting.

Franklin said:

"This girl, she's diabolical. She's smiling when she's outside dancing and she's all business the moment that bell rings. Like when she catches Angela with that body shot, when she caught Alyse Anderson with that kick to the body, she puts this smile on her face and it's the same smile she has when she's coming into the ring with those dances."

The ONE Championship Vice President also pointed out that this characteristic of the Thai sensation is something permanent for her, and no one can change it by adding:

"That persona is just interwoven in her DNA and you can't get rid of it. And you can see it in her competitive nature."

If Stamp gets away with the victory over Ham, she will not only capture the interim world title and get an automatic shot for the undisputed world title against atomweight queen Angela Lee but also cement her legacy as one of the best and most well-rounded martial artists in the world today.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.