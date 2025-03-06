Eduard Folayang lists his must-watch fights at ONE 172 in Saitama Super Arena: "Those four will be at the top"

The upcoming ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang pay-per-view card on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan is packed with an exciting list of fights that every combat sports fan should not miss.

Making the event more stacked are the five world titles on the line during the night. For Filipino MMA icon Eduard Folayang, three of those alongside one that he features in will be absolute must-watch.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan ahead of his fourth meeting with Shinya Aoki, 'The Landslide' also mentioned that aside from his clash with the Japanese legend, the fights of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai are also the ones he is looking forward to witness, as he stated:

"Of course my match with Shinya. Those four will be at the top on my list of fights everyone should watch out for. So for me, those four would be the best matches to watch - Rodtang's, Superlek's, Tawanchai's, and Folayang's."

Watch Eduard Folayang's full interview here:

The three Thai superstars will be featured in the last three bouts of the event, as Superlek clashes with Nabil Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown, while Tawanchai takes on Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Finally, Rodtang will finally face Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of the card in a flyweight kickboxing scrap.

Eduard Folayang wants to witness the aftermath of his fourth match with Shinya Aoki at ONE 172

The Lions Nation MMA representative has added more spice to his impending battle with 'Tobikan Judan' because he claims that the result of this fourth bout against him will essentially be the decider on what holds the future for both of them.

The former two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion stated this during his talk with The MMA Superfan:

"That's what will be very intriguing for our match, what's going to happen next to Shinya and I after the match. I hope that will draw even more fans to watch the event."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

