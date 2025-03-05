“More Filipino fighters are rising up the ranks” - Eduard Folayang says the future of Philippine MMA is in good hands

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines can rest assured the future of Philippine MMA is in good hands.

Folayang has long been considered the face of Philippine MMA, as the veteran helped establish the country as a global powerhouse in the sport over the past decade.

And as 'Landslide's career starts to wind down, Folayang can't help but feel sentimental heading into his highly anticipated return to the Circle this month.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Folayang talked about leaving Philippine MMA in a fantastic state.

'Landslide' said:

"The fact that more Filipino fighters are rising up the ranks in MMA and having a family that’s always there to support me also give me comfort to talk about the end of my career right now."

Folayang is set to return to the ONE Championship Circle to face a familiar foe, and fans can't wait to see the former lightweight MMA king back in action.

Eduard Folayang ready to run it back with Japanese rival Shinya Aoki again at ONE 172 in Japan

Filipino MMA legend 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang will rehash his rivalry with Japanese foe 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki later this month in a battle of former lightweight MMA world champions.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

