“I just love what I do” - Eduard Folayang says he’ll gauge where he's at in his storied career at ONE 172

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is returning to the world's largest martial arts organization after two years away from the action.

Ad

The 41-year-old Filipino ONE Championship icon is getting ready to face his fiercest rival at ONE 172 next month, but before that, Folayang admits he is feeling nostalgic with his preparations.

After nearly two decades of excellence, Folayang is at the tail end of a long and glorious career. And the veteran wants to know if he still has what it takes to compete against the younger generation in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Folayang shared his thoughts ahead of his highly anticipated return to action.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Landslide' said:

"These are things that only the moment can answer. So I hope that our countrymen can watch this fight, so that they can share that moment with me and let me decide if I can still fight or if we will call it a career. But we’re a little bit far away from that moment. So for me, I’m just enjoying the preparation. For me, I just love what I do in the world of mixed martial arts."

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see Folayang back in action inside the Circle.

Eduard Folayang to run it back with Japanese rival Shinya Aoki at ONE 172 in Saitama

Filipino MMA icon 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang will rehash his rivalry with Japanese MMA legend 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki. The two former lightweight MMA kings turned good friends are fighting each other for the fourth time.

Ad

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.