“It’s a very historic place” - Eduard Folayang honored to face rival Shinya Aoki inside the fabled halls of Saitama Super Arena

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is finally making his return to the Circle next month when he takes on eternal rival 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki in their fourth fight.

The two former lightweight MMA kings are getting ready to run it back for perhaps the final time, and this time, it goes down in Aoki's own backyard in Japan.

The two will face off in a blockbuster event held at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Folayang expressed his excitement at the upcoming matchup.

'Landslide' said:

"Of course for me, I’m happy. It won’t be the first time that I’ll be part of such a huge event, so I’m very happy. At the same time, it’s a very historic place, so it gives more excitement going there. Like I said before, I only watched events in this venue before, and now, finally, after competing in how many years in MMA, I can be able to go there and try it myself. That gives it more excitement more than being part of such a stacked card."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Folayang and Aoki face each other again.

Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki fight anew at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former lightweight MMA world champions 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang and 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki will meet in the Circle for the fourth and perhaps final time next month.

The two are set to trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

