“Philippine MMA is rising” - Eduard Folayang happy to pass the torch to the next great Filipino MMA world champions

Former two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is coming up on the twilight of his legendary mixed martial arts career.

Ad

The 41-year-old Filipino MMA icon is getting ready to return to action next month, but he's already thinking about helping guide the next generation of martial artists from the Philippines.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan Folayang talked about being an inspiration and a guide to future Filipino athletes.

'Landslide' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m happy that Philippine MMA is rising and there are a lot of younger fighters emerging who we see have good potential. I hope there will be a lot more of them because that is my dream, when I leave the sport, I hope that there will be more people who will continue the sport that I have embraced for almost two decades."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Folayang has been a fixture in the world's largest martial arts organization since he made his promotional debut at ONE: Champion vs. Champion in September of 2011.

Now, almost 15 years later, he's getting ready to enter the Circle one more time.

Eduard Folayang to face Shinya Aoki at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former lightweight MMA world champion 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang is ready to throw down with Japanese rival 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki again when the two meet in the Circle next month.

Ad

The two do battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.