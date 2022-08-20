“I’ve never seen them go for a takedown” - Eduard Folayang says ONE 160 co-main event ends standing

Filipino icon Eduard Folayang has predicted that the end of the featherweight world title between Thanh Le and Tang Kai will be on the feet.

There is so much hype surrounding this fight, with fans split on who will pick up a $50,000 performance bonus at the end of the night. Eduard Folayang gave a detailed account of how the fight is going to go down.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“My thoughts on the Tang Kai and Thanh Le fight is that it will end up in a KO. Both are knockout artists. It cannot be denied that each of them are looking for that big knockout, especially now that there’s a performance bonus. For sure that’s the thing that they are looking into also having motivation for them to showcase whatever skills that they have.

He continued:

"I think it will be a good matchup at striking, both of them use their grappling for defense. I’ve never seen them go for a takedown, so most of the time I think this fight will stay on the feet. For me, it will end in either round two or three. That’s what I see.”

Thanh Le and Tang Kai are so well matched it’s difficult to predict how this fight will pan out. Stylistically, they will be tested on all fronts: speed, accuracy, stamina, significant striking, etc.

There will be a lot of sizing up in the first round but fans can expect a thrilling back and forth action as they start getting comfortable inside the circle.

Eduard Folayang shares 3 things he likes to do stay fit and healthy

It’s no secret that Filipino icon Eduard Folayang likes to stay fit in between fights. Being the fitness guru that he is, the 37 year-old veteran shared three easy ways to stay in shape.

According to Folayang, running or light jogging, martial arts, and outdoor activities are essential workouts for the average person.

For instance, running or jogging is one of the best ways to lose weight, either using a treadmill or running outdoors. The more it becomes a habit, the better it is for your overall cardiovascular health, assured Folayang.

Next is martial arts. Folayang suggests picking up a sport like martial arts so that you can have fun whilst burning calories. He believes that it just makes the process a whole lot easier.

And lastly, doing other outdoor activities. Fresh air is extremely beneficial for your physical health, but also for your mental health. Getting in touch with nature can both heal and give you the opportunity to exercise without getting the feeling that you’re exercising.

At the end of the day, Folayang believes consistency is key to lead a happy and healthy life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard