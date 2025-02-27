Eduard Folayang says legacy is on the line in fourth fight against Shinya Aoki: “I just want to show my best”

Legacy is on the line when Eduard Folayang steps back inside the Circle for a clash with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Folayang and Aoki square off for the fourth time under the ONE Championship banner.

For Folayang and Aoki, their clash in The Land of the Rising Sun will be an important one.

Both fighters will be looking to secure a second straight win on martial arts' biggest global stage. But more importantly, 'Landslide' sees this as an opportunity to add to his legacy and show the world that he's still got plenty of fight left in him.

"I think it’s more for legacy than numbers," Folayang told The MMA Superfan. "It’s more on the experience and the moments that we can be able to showcase. That’s what’s important. The numbers are just a bonus and in the end, I just want to show my best and for him to give his best as well."

The history between Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki runs deep

Folayang and Aoki first met nearly a decade ago at ONE: Defending Honor in November 2016. On that night, Folayang bested 'Tobikan Judan' via a third-round knockout to claim the ONE lightweight MMA world championship.

Two years later, they would run it back at ONE: A New Era. This time, Aoki would come out on top, besting 'Landslide' via an arm-triangle choke in the opening round to reclaim the lightweight title.

Just forward another two years and the two would complete their trilogy at ONE on TNT IV. While no gold was on the line, tensions were still high as Aoki secured yet another first-round submission victory over Folayang, submitting him via arm bar to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Will Folayang even the series with a much-needed win at ONE 172, or will Aoki put an end to their rivalry with another decisive victory in his home country?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

