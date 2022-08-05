“This fight has a bit of a grudge to it” - Eduard Folayang shares his thoughts on Ok vs. Lee II

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang has weighed in on the upcoming ONE 160 main event. This August 26 bout will see Christian Lee seek to avenge his 2021 loss to Ok Rae Yoon.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang shared his thoughts on this highly-anticipated bout:

"This fight has a bit of a grudge to it, because Ok Rae Yoon wants to prove that he’s really the world champion and Christian Lee wants to prove otherwise because he thinks he got robbed in the last fight. I think this is gonna be interesting, neither of them could finish each other in that first fight."

In a five-round war last year, Ok Rae Yoon was able to dethrone 'The Warrior' Christian Lee in a close and exciting fight. Also in 2021, Ok defeated former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov and former UFC titleholder Eddie Alvarez. He finished the year off by taking ONE gold from Lee.

Eduard Folayang talks the first match

Upon losing his title on the scorecards, Lee demanded a rematch. The two top-ranked lightweights will now go to war once again at ONE 160 on August 26.

Eduard Folayang noted how balanced this fight is, and suggested that the winner will be whoever makes the best adjustments from their first meeting.

"There’s a lot of adjustments for both fighters so this will be a fun and interesting fight. Of course if we want to see a physical advantage, it’s Ok Rae Yoon who has the advantage with his height and reach. And of course, when it comes to the takedown and ground game, Christian Lee is a far better fighter."

The reigning and defending champion recently said that he plans to stop Lee this time around, rather than leaving it in the hands of the judges. The 31-year-old explained to ONE:

“I am definitely considering a finish with a clear strike, but even if I were to take him out with one punch, there is bound to be talk from people saying that it was a lucky punch and such. If I were to show them a performance where I have the upper hand against Christian Lee and dominate him throughout the five rounds, I think that could possibly be a better option. So a clean finish or dragging him out until the final round are all possible situations I am preparing for.”

