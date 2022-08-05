Witness a young Christian Lee steamroll Anthony Engelen in just his third fight with ONE Championship

'The Warrior' Christian Lee was only 17 when he began his incredible run in ONE Championship. In merely his third fight in the organization, the Singaporean-American impressed combat sports fans with his dominant win over Anthony Engelen.

ONE Championship has shared this 2016 bout on YouTube for fans to enjoy. The caption read:

"PURE DESTRUCTION 😵 Christian Lee’s Dominant Win Over Anthony Engelen ... Before the highly anticipated ONE Lightweight World Title rematch between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon on August 26, relive Lee's incredible performance against Indonesian sensation Anthony Engelen!"

Impressively, 'The Warrior' launched some quick counterattacks during the fight while exchanging punches and even managed to wobble his opponent early.

The then 17-year-old Lee defended a takedown and ended up in top position. While the Indonesian Engelen was trying to rise to his feet, the Singaporean-American took back control. Back on the feet, Lee's quick jab was able to control his opponent, and a lead hook led to a knockdown.

While in full mount, 'The Warrior' launched a volley of punches and elbows against his Dutch-Indonesian opponent. These hammering shots caused the fight to be stopped and resulted in a TKO victory for Christian Lee.

'The Warrior' would go on to achieve incredible success in ONE Championship. In 2019, he managed to win the ONE lightweight world championship when he defeated Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki. Lee defended his ONE gold twice before losing to Ok Rae Yoon in 2021.

Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon?



| Aug 26 | That was CLOSEWill Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? #ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship That was CLOSE 😳Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? 👀#ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/gObiaTpI05

Christian Lee and the rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Since losing his ONE lightweight world title, Lee has demanded a rematch. It was a close fight when the South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon got the judge's nod and became the new ONE lightweight world champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoondethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoon 🇰🇷 dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/G2yFt7M1Ue

At ONE 160 on August 26, Lee will look to reclaim his lost ONE belt and avenge his loss to Ok. The Singaporean-American fighter is quite confident going into this fight. Speaking to SCMP MMA, he said:

“Yeah, I'm very much looking forward to getting my title back. I still have plenty of time. And I'm going to be working harder than ever to make sure that there's nothing that Ok Rae Yoon can do to stop me from winning this fight. So I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to that.”

