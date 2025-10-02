  • home icon
  • Eduardo Granzotto eyes gold ahead of ONE Championship debut: “I will be able to climb up to the belt one day”

Eduardo Granzotto eyes gold ahead of ONE Championship debut: “I will be able to climb up to the belt one day”

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:27 GMT
Brazilian Eduardo Granzotto eyes a world title down the line in ONE Championship.
Brazilian Eduardo Granzotto eyes a world title down the line in ONE Championship. -- Photo from Eduardo Granzotto's IG

Brazilian grappling ace Eduardo Granzotto laid out his world title goals as he starts his ONE Championship journey this week in Thailand.

The 22-year-old Curitiba-born fighter will make his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He is going against Fabricio Andrey in an all-Brazilian featherweight submission grappling joust, part of the marquee nine-fight offering.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his debut, Granzotto shared how he is approaching his campaign in the "Home of Martial Arts," including his push to go for the world title belt down the line and how he is seeking a submission of Andrey on fight night and possibly winning a performance bonus.

The CheckMat product said:

"Nothing less than the best, I want to be able to always be fighting for the organization. Exciting fights and facing challenges are what move me to do this. For sure, I will be able to climb up to the belt one day."

Eduardo Granzotto went to say:

"I really want this bonus for myself. I’m going for the submission, and I’m sure of what I’m capable of doing. This bonus will be mine."
Eduardo Granzotto is a jiu-jitsu black belt who trained under BJJ star Ricardo Viera. Before entering ONE Championship, he made waves and won titles at the IBJJF World and Pan championships in the Brazilian and European circuits as well.

Eduardo Granzotto seeks to notch another victory over Fabricio Andrey at ONE Fight Night 36

The showdown at ONE Fight Night 36 is actually a rematch between Eduardo Granzotto and Fabricio Andrey, who met earlier this year, with the former scoring an impressive victory.

Their first encounter took place at the 2025 IBJJF World Championships earlier this year, where Granzotto eliminated 'Hokage.' He did so despite coming into the match as a huge underdog.

Eduardo Granzotto showcased his crisp methodical approach to the game, putting a lot of pressure on his opponent and complementing it with solid defense in scoring all-important points on his way to victory.

He took special pride in the win, describing it as one of his best to date and looking to duplicate it in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 36.

Meanwhile, out to spoil Granzotto's promotional debut is Andrey, who won his maiden ONE outing in April with a unanimous decision victory over Ashley Williams of the United Kingdom.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
