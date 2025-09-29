Fabricio Andrey hints at major call out after he beats Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36

‘Hokage’ Fabricio Andrey of Brazil promises an electrifying return in his sophomore outing at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.The Manaus native prepares for his rematch against fellow Brazilian Eduardo Granzotto in what promises to be an explosive bantamweight submission grappling encounter on October 3 in Bangkok.Andrey suffered an upset loss to ‘Dudu’ by points in gi competition at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.With the desire to avenge that setback, the 25-year-old guarantees a dynamic finish worthy of a $50,000 performance bonus.The Alliance affiliate said in his pre-event interview with the promotion:&quot;Expect an even more aggressive 'Hokage' this time around. And when I'm done with Eduardo, you'll be thrilled with who I want next!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA certified finisher, Andrey was left unsatisfied with his unanimous decision win over Ashley Williams in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 30.This time, however, ‘Hokage’ vows to get that signature finish that defines his fighting identity. If everything goes according to plan, Andrey even teased about possibly calling out a big name for his next bout.ONE Fight Night 36 is available live in U.S. primetime for Prime Video subscribers across North America free of charge.Fabricio Andrey says Eduardo Granzotto won't be able to stall in their rematchFabricio Andrey was left frustrated in his first match with Eduardo Granzotto. After all, 'Dudu' slowed the pace down of their match-up significantly, using the gi grips to neutralize his dynamic opponent.Now back in his natural habitat, Andrey said Granzotto will have nowhere to run in the rematch. 'Hokage' said in the same interview:&quot;One thing is for sure: he won't be able to stall me. No grips, no lapels, no holding back. I think I'm able to showcase my best version in no-gi matches. I'm not countering at all. I'm pushing the pace. I will be on the hunt, he's the prey.&quot;