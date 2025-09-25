Fabricio Andrey says he’s a natural-born finisher: “That’s who I am, that’s my game”

Dynamic Brazilian Fabricio Andrey brings a frightening killer instinct to submission grappling, making him one of the sport’s most exciting athletes.This desire to always put on a show is practically in his DNA, making him a perfect fit to the world’s largest martial arts organization.‘Hokage’ showcased some electrifying jiu-jitsu in his unanimous decision victory over Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 last April.Despite his dominance, the Manaus native rues not being able to put his opponent away. After all, catching submissions is something he takes great pride in.The Alliance affiliate shared in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;That's my natural instinct, and the bonus will come naturally when I get the finish. If there was no bonus, I would still hunt for the submission because that's who I am, that's my game.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndeed, Andrey will hunt for that $50,000 performance bonus in his upcoming sophomore appearance in the home of martial arts.The 25-year-old BJJ savant will return against fellow Brazilian Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.The full event will air live in U.S. primetime on Oct. 3 from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.Fabricio Andrey recalls incredible atmosphere of his ONE debutFabricio Andrey partook in the most prestigious grappling tournaments in the world, but admitted none of those can hold a candle to ONE's spectacle.'Hokage' experienced firsthand how the promotion gave submission grappling the spotlight it deserved on the global stage. He said in the same interview:&quot;I literally have never seen anything like it. And it's a bold statement considering that I've been in pretty much every stage in BJJ and grappling around the world. Production is unparalleled, and the way you guys take care of me is second to none. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the ONE roster.&quot;Fans in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 36 free with an active Prime Video subscription.