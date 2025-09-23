“I literally have never seen anything like it” - Fabricio Andrey awed by magnitude of ONE Championship event in his last fight

Fabricio Andrey has competed in the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions in the world, but admitted nothing compares to the spectacle of his ONE debut.‘Hokage’ was left stunned by the electric atmosphere at ONE Fight Night 30 last April, where he outclassed Ashley Williams in a ten-minute bantamweight submission grappling affair.Aside from getting the big win, Andrey admitted the global stage exceeded all his expectations.The Manaus native shared in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;I literally have never seen anything like it. And it's a bold statement considering that I've been in pretty much every stage in BJJ and grappling around the world. Production is unparalleled, and the way you guys take care of me is second to none. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the ONE roster.&quot;Beyond the impressive production values, Andrey was also excited about the promotion’s submission grappling ruleset, which perfectly complemented his aggressive fighting DNA.The electrifying Brazilian athlete appreciates ONE’s format that eliminates stalling and rewards those who constantly hunt for finishes.It won’t be long before the IBJJF and ADCC veteran will return to action in the world’s largest martial arts organization.Andrey’s sophomore appearance will be against Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3. The event broadcasts live from Bangkok and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFabricio Andrey joins stacked ONE Fight Night 36 line-upHeadlining ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video is the long-overdue strawweight kickboxing world title unification between the division's overlord Prajanchai PK Saenchai and interim champ Jonathan Di Bella.Burmese legend Aung La N Sang will also suit up one last time for his retirement bout against Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam.Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Aslamjon Ortikov will also throw down in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai contest, while Jarred Brooks and Mansur Malachiev settle a grudge in flyweight MMA.