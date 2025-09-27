Fabricio Andrey says he prefers submission-hunting opponents: “I want someone who goes for it”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Fabricio Andrey only knows one gear when he dons the rashguard on the mats: Attack. And that is what he demands from every one of his opponents when they square off on the canvas.The BJJ world champion opened his account in ONE Championship against British standout Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April with a unanimous decision win in their featherweight submission grappling matchup.Though happy with the victory, the Brazilian martial artist slammed the Englishman for bringing a far too reserved game plan into their 10-minute encounter, which saw Andrey attack with a chain of submission attacks on his way to a deserving debut triumph.&quot;I did everything I could to get positional control that would lead to a submission. My opponent did everything he could to avoid being submitted,&quot; Fabricio Andrey told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview.&quot;It’s tough when only one of us is hunting for it while the other is defending every attempt instead of fighting back. I want someone who goes for it the same way I will go for it.&quot;Thankfully, Andrey's wish has been answered. The 25-year-old ground game wizard squares off against a man who packs aggression and equally good submission-hunting skills in his next fight in ONE.He returns for his sophomore outing in a bantamweight submission grappling joust against a familiar face debuting on the global stage of the promotion at ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Oct. 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFabricio Andrey envisions himself choking out Eduardo Granzotto in rematchFabricio Andrey's next opponent is fellow Brazilian ground game maestro, Eduardo Granzotto.The 22-year-old Checkmat affiliate has taken out some notable names in the BJJ realm, including a win over Andrey at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.Knowing what his foe brings to the Circle, coupled with his own eagerness to dish out another submission-hunting clinic and revenge, Fabricio Andrey expects a high-octane fight to unfold inside the Thai capital next week:&quot;It's gonna be nonstop action on my end. I'll be ready to capitalize on any opportunities I see. I expect to get to his back mid-match and choke him out,&quot; the 25-year-old told the promotion in the same interview.&quot;But I'll be paying close attention to where he puts his arms when defending, as flying attacks are also part of my game.&quot;Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card for free on Friday, Oct. 3.