  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I feel much more confident fighting here" - Fabricio Andrey praises ONE's submission grappling rule set

"I feel much more confident fighting here" - Fabricio Andrey praises ONE's submission grappling rule set

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 26, 2025 00:15 GMT
Fabricio Andrey (pictured) is set for his sophomore outing in ONE Championship on Friday, October 3. [Image: ONE Championship]
Fabricio Andrey (pictured) is set for his sophomore outing in ONE Championship on Friday, Oct. 3. [Image: ONE Championship]

Fabricio Andrey believes ONE Championship's submission grappling format perfectly suits his aggressive finishing style, as the Brazilian grappler expressed appreciation for competition rules that eliminate stalling and reward fighters who hunt for submissions.

Ad

The 25-year-old 'Hokage' faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling rematch at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, Oct. 3, from Bangkok, Thailand, where he seeks revenge following his points-based loss to his compatriot at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

This return marks Andrey's second fight on the global stage of the organization. He dominated Ashley Williams in his debut at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April, earning a unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, he left unsatisfied after failing to secure the submission finish that defines his fighting style.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During his interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrey explained why the world's largest martial arts organization's submission grappling format enhances his confidence while outlining his tactical approach.

"I'm always hunting for positional control that leads to submission. ONE Championship prioritizes submitting your opponent, so I feel much more confident fighting here," the Manaus native shared.
Ad

Will the Brazilian's submission-hunting approach prove successful in his bid to level his series against the debuting Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36?

Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, live in U.S. primetime, for free next Friday, Oct. 3.

Fans around the globe can head to watch.onefc.com to find out how they can watch the show from their region.

Fabricio Andrey reveals he was blown away by the magnitude of a ONE Championship event in his promotional debut

In the same interview with ONE, Fabricio Andrey admitted that he was left stunned by the electric atmosphere during his 10-minute barnburner alongside Williams at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad
"I literally have never seen anything like it. And it's a bold statement considering that I've been in pretty much every stage in BJJ and grappling around the world," the Brazilian reflected.
"Production is unparalleled, and the way you guys take care of me is second to none. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the ONE roster."
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications