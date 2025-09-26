"I feel much more confident fighting here" - Fabricio Andrey praises ONE's submission grappling rule set

Fabricio Andrey believes ONE Championship's submission grappling format perfectly suits his aggressive finishing style, as the Brazilian grappler expressed appreciation for competition rules that eliminate stalling and reward fighters who hunt for submissions.The 25-year-old 'Hokage' faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling rematch at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, Oct. 3, from Bangkok, Thailand, where he seeks revenge following his points-based loss to his compatriot at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.This return marks Andrey's second fight on the global stage of the organization. He dominated Ashley Williams in his debut at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April, earning a unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut.However, he left unsatisfied after failing to secure the submission finish that defines his fighting style.During his interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrey explained why the world's largest martial arts organization's submission grappling format enhances his confidence while outlining his tactical approach.&quot;I'm always hunting for positional control that leads to submission. ONE Championship prioritizes submitting your opponent, so I feel much more confident fighting here,&quot; the Manaus native shared.Will the Brazilian's submission-hunting approach prove successful in his bid to level his series against the debuting Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorth American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, live in U.S. primetime, for free next Friday, Oct. 3.Fans around the globe can head to watch.onefc.com to find out how they can watch the show from their region.Fabricio Andrey reveals he was blown away by the magnitude of a ONE Championship event in his promotional debutIn the same interview with ONE, Fabricio Andrey admitted that he was left stunned by the electric atmosphere during his 10-minute barnburner alongside Williams at ONE Fight Night 30.&quot;I literally have never seen anything like it. And it's a bold statement considering that I've been in pretty much every stage in BJJ and grappling around the world,&quot; the Brazilian reflected.&quot;Production is unparalleled, and the way you guys take care of me is second to none. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the ONE roster.&quot;