“It’s gonna be nonstop action” - Fabricio Andrey plans endless pursuit of submission in Eduardo Granzotto rematch

ONE Championship submission grappling star ‘Hokage’ Fabricio Andrey of Brazil promises relentless non-stop action when he takes on Eduardo Granzotto in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.The 25-year-old submission specialist says he will hunt for the finish against Granzotto in their upcoming encounter. His game plan centers on constant pressure and capitalizing on every submission opportunity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndrey told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview:&quot;It's gonna be nonstop action on my end. I'll be ready to capitalize on any opportunities I see. I expect to get to his back mid-match and choke him out. But I'll be paying close attention to where he puts his arms when defending, as flying attacks are also part of my game.&quot;Andrey and Granzotto square off at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 3, and can be watched by fans in North America on Amazon Prime Video.Fabricio Andrey makes second appearance in ONE Championship against Eduardo GranzottoIt will be an absolute grappling war when 'Hokage' Fabricio Andrey and Eduardo Granzotto exchange rolls in the ONE Championship ring next week.Fans can expect a high-level grappling showcase when the two run back their rivalry in the world’s largest martial arts organization.For Andrey, it's a chance to not only defeat Granzotto once and for all, but also to submit him. He believes it's possible with ONE Championship's unique grappling rule set.'Hokage' said:&quot;I’m always hunting for positional control that leads to submission. ONE Championship prioritizes submitting your opponent, so I feel much more confident fighting here.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on this matchup.