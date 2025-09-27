  • home icon
  • “He won’t be able to stall me” - Fabricio Andrey says Eduardo Granzotto has nowhere to hide in rematch

“He won’t be able to stall me” - Fabricio Andrey says Eduardo Granzotto has nowhere to hide in rematch

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:24 GMT
Fabricio Andrey (L) and Eduardo Granzotto (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Fabricio Andrey (left), Eduardo Granzotto (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Fabricio ‘Hokage’ Andrey of Brazil is eager to settle the score with Eduardo Granzotto when they run it back at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.

Granzotto scored a massive upset over the Manaus native during their gi match at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Andrey has sights on redemption in their bantamweight submission grappling showdown on Oct. 3 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Entering as the clear favorite in their first match, Andrey found himself in a pinch against his fellow Brazilian, who methodically capitalized on the gi grips to slow down the pace and control positioning.

This tactic effectively nullified the electric grappler, as Granzotto came away with a victory via points.

Adding to Andrey’s frustration was knowing he was the aggressor and was leading early. But instead of coasting, 'Hokage' hunted submission attempts and lost position, giving Granzotto the win via points.

Now, the 25-year-old Alliance affiliate believes Granzotto won’t be able to grind out a victory this time since they’ll be competing in no-gi.

Andrey told ONE in his pre-event interview:

"One thing is for sure: he won't be able to stall me. No grips, no lapels, no holding back. I think I'm able to showcase my best version in no-gi matches. I'm not countering at all. I'm pushing the pace. I will be on the hunt, he's the prey."
Fabricio Andrey says he'll hunt for performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 36

Despite emerging victorious in his ONE debut, Fabricio Andrey wasn't exactly satisfied since he couldn't get the finish over Ashley Williams.

That said, he'll do everything in his power to get the tap this time, and perhaps take home a cool $50,000 incentive from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

'Hokage' told ONE:

"That's my natural instinct, and the bonus will come naturally when I get the finish. If there was no bonus, I would still hunt for the submission because that's who I am, that's my game."

ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
