  • Eduardo Granzotto says first win over Fabricio Andrey was 'one of the great victories I've achieved'

Eduardo Granzotto says first win over Fabricio Andrey was 'one of the great victories I've achieved'

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 02, 2025 10:10 GMT
(From left) Eduardo Granzotto and Fabricio Andrey. Images: ONE Championship and Eduardgo Granzotto's Instagram (@eduardogranzottobjj)

Eduardo Granzotto still savors his sensational victory over Fabricio Andrey, as the Brazilian grappler reflects on the career-defining moment that announced his arrival among submission grappling's elite competitors.

The 22-year-old CheckMat representative stunned his fellow Brazilian at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year, winning by points in gi competition against one of the sport's most accomplished practitioners.

Granzotto now gets his chance to prove that victory was no fluke when they run it back at ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 3.

He makes his promotional debut in ONE Championship against ‘Hokage’ in a featherweight submission grappling contest that carries significant personal stakes for both Brazilians.

The young grappler explained the significance of his IBJJF triumph while detailing the comprehensive preparation that produced such a career-altering result.

"This was certainly one of the great victories I've achieved in my career. I worked a lot on my preparation to raise my technical level for this great day. The main plan was to perform well and feel happy fighting, and it worked," Eduardo Granzotto told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.
With a blueprint to beat Andrey, can Granzotto announce his arrival in style when these pair of ground game wizards renew their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 36?

Fabricio Andrey predicts submission finish of Eduardo Granzotto

Fabricio Andrey, on the other hand, has used his loss to Granzotto earlier this year to work on his shortcomings.

In turn, the 25-year-old has won four of his last seven fights, which include two big victories against Dante Leon at AIGA Championship and another over Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April.

He's more than prepared for what Eduardo Granzotto brings to the ring, and he envisions himself pulling one back against his fellow Brazilian inside the distance.

"I don't think it will take that long to find what I'm looking for. And when I find it, it's game over," he shared.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, this Friday, October 3.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Quick Links

