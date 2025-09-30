"It's game over" - Fabricio Andrey sees himself submitting Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36

Fabricio Andrey exudes confidence about his ability to secure a decisive submission victory over Eduardo Granzotto, as the Brazilian grappler predicts he won't need the full ten minutes to find the finishing opportunity he's seeking in their bantamweight submission grappling encounter.‘Hokage’ faces his fellow countryman at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he seeks revenge following his defeat to the fellow Brazilian at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.During his interview with ONE Championship, Andrey expressed his confidence about finding and capitalizing on submission opportunities against his compatriot in their highly anticipated rematch.&quot;I'm prepared to go ten minutes of straight action, but I don't think it will take that long to find what I'm looking for. And when I find it, it's game over,&quot; Fabricio Andrey shared.Should he emerge victorious, the 25-year-old ground game machine will move to 2-0 under the ONE banner.In his promotional bow at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April, 'Hokage' dominated British standout Ashley Williams on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision triumph. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFabricio Andrey has his eyes set on next opponent after Granzotto sequelIn the same pre-fight interview with the promotion, Fabricio Andrey revealed that he has a name in mind once he sorts out unfinished business with Granzotto.&quot;Expect an even more aggressive 'Hokage' this time around. And when I'm done with Eduardo, you'll be thrilled with who I want next!&quot; the BJJ black belt added.Does he have what it takes to avenge his loss to the young CheckMat warrior at ONE Fight Night 36? Let us know below!North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch this explosive bantamweight submission grappling duel and the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, October 3.