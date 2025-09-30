  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's game over" - Fabricio Andrey sees himself submitting Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36

"It's game over" - Fabricio Andrey sees himself submitting Eduardo Granzotto at ONE Fight Night 36

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 30, 2025 04:16 GMT
Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Fabricio Andrey (pictured). Image: ONE Championship
Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Fabricio Andrey (pictured). Image: ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey exudes confidence about his ability to secure a decisive submission victory over Eduardo Granzotto, as the Brazilian grappler predicts he won't need the full ten minutes to find the finishing opportunity he's seeking in their bantamweight submission grappling encounter.

Ad

‘Hokage’ faces his fellow countryman at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he seeks revenge following his defeat to the fellow Brazilian at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

During his interview with ONE Championship, Andrey expressed his confidence about finding and capitalizing on submission opportunities against his compatriot in their highly anticipated rematch.

"I'm prepared to go ten minutes of straight action, but I don't think it will take that long to find what I'm looking for. And when I find it, it's game over," Fabricio Andrey shared.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Should he emerge victorious, the 25-year-old ground game machine will move to 2-0 under the ONE banner.

In his promotional bow at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April, 'Hokage' dominated British standout Ashley Williams on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision triumph.

Ad

Fabricio Andrey has his eyes set on next opponent after Granzotto sequel

In the same pre-fight interview with the promotion, Fabricio Andrey revealed that he has a name in mind once he sorts out unfinished business with Granzotto.

"Expect an even more aggressive 'Hokage' this time around. And when I'm done with Eduardo, you'll be thrilled with who I want next!" the BJJ black belt added.
Ad

Does he have what it takes to avenge his loss to the young CheckMat warrior at ONE Fight Night 36? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch this explosive bantamweight submission grappling duel and the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, October 3.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications