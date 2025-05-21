Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Mexican boxing standout Eduardo Nunez returns to the ring to face No.1-ranked Japanese super-featherweight Masanori Rikiishi for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title. On May 28, inside the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohama, Japan, the two 135-pound dynamites will square off to crown a new champion.

Ad

The co-main event of the evening will see another Japanese superstar in Yoshiki Taeki attempt to defend his WBO bantamweight title against undefeated Thai prospect Yuttapong Tongdee.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi boxing event: Date, start time, venue

The event happens on May 28, 2025 and will start at 4:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) / 1:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), for viewers from America. The entire card will be aired from the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohama, Japan.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walk at 5:00 AM ET / 2:00 AM PT. Boxing fans from the UK can tune in to Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi boxing event at 10:00 AM British Standard Time (BST).

Ad

How to watch the Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight event?

The entire Eduardo Nunex vs Masanoru Rikiishi fight card will be broadcast for the general American audience through ESPN+, which costs $11.99 per month.

In the UK, the event will be streamed on sports media giant DAZN, which has an annual pass of £119.00. Fans can also subscribe to the streaming service monthly, which costs £24.99.

Ad

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi: Full fight card

Main event: Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - vacant IBF junior lightweight title

Co-Main event: Yoshiki Takei (c) vs Yuttapong Tongdee - for the WBO bantamweight title

Undercard:

Tsubasa Narai vs Yuna Hara - junior lightweight

Ryu Isogane vs Tomoya Yamamoto - flyweight

Kazuma Aratake vs Kitidech Hirunsuk - light flyweight

Ryuto Yamada vs Suriya Kraimanee - flyweight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.