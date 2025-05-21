Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Mexican boxing standout Eduardo Nunez returns to the ring to face No.1-ranked Japanese super-featherweight Masanori Rikiishi for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title. On May 28, inside the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohama, Japan, the two 135-pound dynamites will square off to crown a new champion.
The co-main event of the evening will see another Japanese superstar in Yoshiki Taeki attempt to defend his WBO bantamweight title against undefeated Thai prospect Yuttapong Tongdee.
Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi boxing event: Date, start time, venue
The event happens on May 28, 2025 and will start at 4:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) / 1:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), for viewers from America. The entire card will be aired from the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohama, Japan.
The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walk at 5:00 AM ET / 2:00 AM PT. Boxing fans from the UK can tune in to Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi boxing event at 10:00 AM British Standard Time (BST).
How to watch the Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi fight event?
The entire Eduardo Nunex vs Masanoru Rikiishi fight card will be broadcast for the general American audience through ESPN+, which costs $11.99 per month.
In the UK, the event will be streamed on sports media giant DAZN, which has an annual pass of £119.00. Fans can also subscribe to the streaming service monthly, which costs £24.99.
Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi: Full fight card
Main event: Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - vacant IBF junior lightweight title
Co-Main event: Yoshiki Takei (c) vs Yuttapong Tongdee - for the WBO bantamweight title
Undercard:
Tsubasa Narai vs Yuna Hara - junior lightweight
Ryu Isogane vs Tomoya Yamamoto - flyweight
Kazuma Aratake vs Kitidech Hirunsuk - light flyweight
Ryuto Yamada vs Suriya Kraimanee - flyweight