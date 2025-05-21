Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi prediction: Picking the winner of the IBF super featherweight title fight

The Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi predictions for May 28 are here. They provide predictions for not only the main event between Nunez and Rikiishi, for which the IBF super featherweight championship belt will be up for grabs, but for other high-profile bouts on the card.
In fact, it isn't the only championship bout scheduled, with Yoshiki Takei defending his WBO bantamweight title against fellow undefeated pugilist Yuttapong Tongdee. Elsewhere, Tsubasa Narai defends his Japanese super featherweight belt against Yuna Harai. Who then is likely to emerge victorious?
#1. IBF super featherweight title: Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi
Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi is set for the vacant IBF super featherweight title. Heading into the bout, both men couldn't be more different from each other. Nunez, who is 27-1, with all 27 wins coming via TKO/knockout, is a crushing power-puncher who invests in bodywork to break his foes down.
As the shorter fighter, he will look to close the distance, unload on Rikiishi with combinations to the body to set up a stoppage. This, though, is easier said than done. Rikiishi isn't easy to pin down. He is longer, taller, and uses his southpaw stance, footwork, and movement to make life difficult for aggressive opponents.
He is a ring general, moving laterally, always circling and pivoting while pumping out his jab to manage distance, eventually frustrating his opponent enough to walk them into a crushing counter. His power, after all, has scored him 11 stoppages across a 16-1 record.
Can he survive Nunez? It's possible. He might even outbox him. But Nunez's power has been undeniable. It'll be enough to win, but not get a stoppage.
The Prediction: Eduardo Nunez via majority decision
#2. WBO bantamweight title: Yoshiki Takei vs. Yuttapong Tongdee
A high-profile bout on the Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi card, Yoshiki Takei vs. Yuttapong Tongdee will be for the former's WBO bantamweight strap. At 10-0, with 8 stoppages, the champion is the heavier puncher of the two. A former kickboxer who once held K-1 super bantamweight gold, he is also more dynamic.
He is an explosive southpaw who will rely on unorthodox angles and pressure to blow Tongdee out of the water. Tongdee, though, at 15-0, with 9 stoppages, is a disciplined boxer with an iron chin, respectable power, and a good grasp on the fundamentals. In the end, though, Takei will stop him.
The Prediction: Yoshiki Takei via TKO
#3. The rest of the Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi card
Winners in bold.
Japanese super featherweight title: Tsubasa Narai vs. Yuna Hara
Super strawweight: Ryu Isogane vs. Tomoya Yamamoto
Super strawweight: Kazuma Aratake vs. Kitidech Hirunsuk
Super flyweight: Ryuto Yamada vs. Suriya Kraimanee