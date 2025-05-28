Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi: Full results

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi has finally concluded and we were treated to one of the better fight cards of the year thus far.

Ad

The event had six fights in total and took place inside the BUNTAI Yokohama arena in Yokohoma, Japan. Below are the full event results.

Main event: for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title - Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi started as a technical brawl that evolved into an exciting war of attrition. Nunez came in with a record of 27-1, all wins coming by way of KO/TKO, while Rikiishi had a 16-1 pro record, with 11 stoppages. Both men are heavy-handed, with Nunez adept at bullying his opponents while Rikiishi has a penchant for effective movement and counter punching.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Right away Nunez assumed the role of the aggressor and backed Rikiishi. The Mexican slugger was willing to take hits if it allowed him to land one or two hard shots.

Ad

The first three rounds saw the Japanese slickster moving laterally to avoid getting pinned to the ropes, while punishing his foe's reckless aggression with sneaky shots inside. Meanwhile, Nunez was headstrong in his intention to overload Rikiishi with pressure and power shots.

Come round four, the tides were slowly favoring Nunez, as Rikiishi appeared to have started to slow down. In round five, however, the Japanese superstar appeared to have stunned his Mexican tormentor. He did the same with wily combinations in round six.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the second half of the fight, however, Nunez's unstoppable forward momentum took over. Rikiishi tried to battle punch-for-punch, but couldn't win a firefight with a berserker like Nunez.

By the end of round 12, Eduardo Nunez was declared the winner via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111), becoming the new IBF junior lightweight champion.

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi co-main event: for the WBO bantamweight title: Yoshiki Takei (c) vs Yuttapong Tongdee

In the co-main event of Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi, undefeated Japanese sensation Yoshiki Taeki put his "O" on the line as well as his WBO bantamweight throne against fellow undefeated prospect, Thailand's Yuttapong Tongdee. With both men having extensive kickboxing backgrounds, having them fight in a straight boxing contest was interesting to see.

Ad

Takei, a former K-1 super bantamweight champion came in with a record of 11-0 with nine knockouts while Tongdee, a former Rajadamnern Stadium light-flyweight champion, had 15-0 with nine stoppages.

Unlike the barnburner main event, Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi, the co-main event was over in one. It took less than a minute for Takei to drop Tongdee to the canvas with a powerful southpaw 1-2. He set it up by going to the body first, resetting, and then going high.

Ad

Ad

Tongdee barely beat the 10-count and was a sitting duck for the rest of the one-round bout. The Thai fighter was dropped two more times before the referee put a stop to the bout, declaring Yoshiki Takei the winner via TKO at 2:07 of the first round.

Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi undercard:

Here are the undercard results for Eduardo Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi boxing event.

Ad

Japanese junior lightweight title - Tsubasa Narai vs Yuna Hara II

A rematch of their 2024 bout, Tsubasa Narai challenged Yuna Hara for the Japanese junior lightweight title. The back-and-forth affair saw Narai making a repeat performance, winning the bout via TKO at 1:55 of the 8th round. Narai improves his record to 16-2 (11 KOs) while Hara falls to 14-4-2 (8 KOs).

Ad

Ryu Isogane vs Tomoya Yamamoto - flyweight

Ryu Isogane didn't waste any time trying to put Yamamoto away, peppering him with whipping hooks early. Isogane finally broke through and dropped Yamamoto in the fourth, but the Tokyo native was able to beat the count. Come the sixth round, Isogane hurt Yamamoto again with a powerful left, backing him into the corner and throwing all kinds of punches at him.

The referee stopped the fight and declared Ryu Isogane the winner via TKO at 1:00 of the 6th round.

Ad

Kazuma Aratake vs Kitidech Hirunsuk - light flyweight

Amateur sensation Kazuma Aratake made a marvelous debut by stopping the relatively more experienced Kitidech Hirunsuk. Aratake, known to be the teammate of pound-for-pound great Naoya Inoue, showed similar power to 'The Monster', hurting his Thai foe to the body early.

Come the second round, Aratake went to the body again but followed it up with a right hook upstairs, horribly dropping Hirunsuk. Kazuma Aratake was declared the winner via KO at 2:13 of round 2.

Ad

Ryuto Yamada vs Suriya Kraimanee - flyweight

Another first-round finish, Ryuto Yamada made short work of Thai fighter Suriya Kraimanee. Right at the opening bell, Yamada blitzed Kraimanee and landed a crushing left hook to the body that hurt Kraimanee. The Japanese prospect finished his opponent by hitting a left hook to the head that put Kraimanee down for the count.

Winner: Ryuto Yamada via KO at 1:01 of round 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.