Leon Edwards reveals which UFC fighter he dislikes the most

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has revealed which UFC fighter he dislikes the most.

“Rocky” has been through a tough few years after several of his scheduled fights against the likes of Tyron Woodley and Khamzat Chimaev were either postponed or canceled altogether. Then, on short notice, he finally got the chance to get back inside the octagon to take on Belal Muhammad - only for an accidental eye poke to bring the fight to an early end.

Edwards’ enemy

Edwards has since petitioned for a shot at the UFC welterweight title but may feel he has to win another fight in order to really be in contention. With that in mind, it does feel as if the UFC is trending towards him going up against Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns.

However, when asked during an interview with Celebrity GamerZ about which fighter he dislikes the most on the roster, it became clear that there’s a grudge match out there that Edwards is pretty invested in.

“Yeah for sure, 100% [Masvidal is the fighter he dislikes the most]. He’s number one then probably Colby, everyone else are just opponents.”

Leon was asked about the now-infamous “three piece and a soda” incident that caused their feud, noting that he’s tried to get a fight against Masvidal for a few years now.

Of course, “Gamebred” has his hands full as he prepares to meet Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261 with the 170-pound belt being on the line.

It’s safe to say the future of the welterweight division is looking bright given how many top fighters reside in the weight class. However, there’s also a great deal of uncertainty at the top of the rankings. There are so many guys who could claim to be in with a really good shot of facing Usman for the title, and Leon Edwards has to be included in that conversation.

It’d be even better for Edwards if Masvidal can win the title because that way, you can kill two birds with one stone. You can give the Birmingham hero a chance to win the championship, and you can finally settle a rivalry that has been ongoing for more than two years.