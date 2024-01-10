Submission grappling is a highly intricate combat sport that needs complete focus and dedication from the athletes involved. That's because small error can end a bout.

Among the most prolific names in the sport is the reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt holder has grown in popularity on social media thanks to her willingness to share some of the knowledge that has allowed her to be a devastating opponent to face.

In her most recent Instagram post, the ONE Championship star shared a quick demonstration of how to pass the opponent’s guard and lock in the simple, but effective, arm-triangle choke which drew rave reviews from the fans:

“Efficient and smooth. I love it.”

“Basics at high level is 🐐”

“Love the basics, simple and effective are the way to go!”

“I drill back take from closed guard a lot: very basic & highly effective”

“So smooth!!!”

“Just started grappling recently and this was the move we learned last night! Awesome to see it here!

“Good stuff! Basics are the keys”

Danielle Kelly’s road to ONE Championship gold

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-born grappler made her debut in March 2022 against Japanese legend Mei Yamaguchi and rolled with her to a draw that had fans buzzing about her potential within the promotion.

Kelly would next share the ONE circle with sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova, whom she promptly submitted via rear-naked choke. Thatw as before adding another win to her record with a unanimous decision victory over Ayaka Miura in 2023.

In September, Kelly faced long-time rival Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship. After 10 minutes of non-stop action, Kelly came out on top via unanimous decision to reach the mountaintop of her division.