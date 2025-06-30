"El Matador junior" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria's son reenacts his KO of Charles Oliveira in front of Merab Dvalishvili 

Ilia Topuria's son, Hugo, recently reenacted his father's knockout moment at UFC 317. The video of it caught the attention of fans and sparked reactions from them.

'El Matador' achieved a stunning victory over Charles Oliveira, winning the UFC lightweight championship with a brutal first-round knockout at UFC 317.

Following the fight, Merab Dvalishvili met Hugo backstage and asked him to reenact how his father knocked out Oliveira. A video of this moment was also shared by the UFC bantamweight champion on his Instagram account.

Check out the post below (via @mma_orbit on X):

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mma_orbit's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"El Matador junior...🤙🏼"

Others commented:

"Future UFC Champ Hugo Topuria"

"This kid looks like calogero"

"Cringe. I love UFC, but I hate when the fighters' kids show up. Like Diaz said, stop bringing your kids to fights. they don't need to see that sh*t."

"Feels like the same away Pereira's kid was. So it means Topuria is getting flatlined one day😭"

"I hate that tea cup celebration 😂😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction.[Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Merab Dvalishvili pens down message for Ilia Topuria after UFC 317

Ilia Topuria's victory at UFC 317 made him the only undefeated fighter to become a two-division champion in the leading MMA promotion. Although fighters like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have also achieved double champion status, they did not do so without experiencing defeats in their UFC careers.

Merab Dvalishvili, who shares a strong camaraderie with 'El Matador', could not hold back his admiration for his friend. In a post on Instagram, Dvalishvili expressed his praise, writing:

"@iliatopuria makes history again, I’m so proud and inspired by him. I am very proud and inspired by Ilia's another historic victory."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

