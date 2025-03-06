"'El Matador' making his acting debut?" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria's Hollywood "side quest" as Daredevil collab video with Disney Plus Espana drops

Ilia Topuria has once again captured fans' attention, but this time, it's not for his UFC career. The featherweight champion recently appeared in a 'Daredevil: Born Again' collaboration video with Disney Plus España, sparking speculation about a potential Hollywood venture.

Check out the teaser clip below:

Fans reacted to the promo with excitement. One user posted:

"El Matador making his acting debut? 🌹"

Another added:

"Ilia & Merab doing side quests😎😄"

Some even believe Topuria’s crossover appeal could elevate him to superstardom, with one fan declaring:

"About to be the UFC's next superstar."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ilia Topuria's collaboration with Marvel's Daredevil. [Screenshot courtesy: X & @disneypluses via. Instagram] ]

Topuria’s UFC future remains a major talking point. He will vacate the featherweight title, which will then be contested by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, and has set his sights on lightweight gold. UFC president Dana White cited weight-cutting struggles and Topuria’s lack of interest in the division as key reasons for the decision.

Justin Gaethje shares his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight

Justin Gaethje is preparing for his highly anticipated rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 but took a moment to address Ilia Topuria’s decision to move up to the lightweight division ahead of his octagon return.

Gaethje acknowledged the confidence the Georgian-Spanish fighter carries after victories over Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. He believes Topuria’s self-belief will play a crucial role in his transition:

"Yeah, I think he's a fighter. Especially with the confidence that he has right now with those wins over Max [Holloway] and [Alexander] Volkanovski. I think confidence is the biggest factor when you step in there. You have to believe in yourself, first and foremost. So yeah, I think it just made the most exciting weight class in this sport a little bit more exciting."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

