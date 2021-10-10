What is the meaning of the phrase 'El Ray Viene' on the 'Jesus' hat Tyson Fury wore after KO-ing Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury delivered a boxing masterclass against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury landed three knockdowns and survived two from Wilder to pick up an emphatic KO win in the eleventh round.

Tyson Fury wore a Jesus hat following his victory which had the words 'El Rey Viene' on it. 'El Rey Viene' is a Spanish phrase that translates into 'The king is coming.' The phrase certainly suited the occasion as Fury decimated Wilder in one of the greatest title fights in heavyweight history.

Donnie Petty @DonniePetty Tyson Fury rocking a Jesus hat after the win 👍🏻Fury thanks His savior/gives God glory 👍🏻👍🏻Fury says he’s praying God would soften Wilder’s heart👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Hard to not root for this guy! @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury rocking a Jesus hat after the win 👍🏻Fury thanks His savior/gives God glory 👍🏻👍🏻Fury says he’s praying God would soften Wilder’s heart👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Hard to not root for this guy! @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/QS5Xq4DV7a

Tyson Fury dropped Deontay Wilder in the third round of the absolute banger of a bout. Wilder responded by scoring back-to-back knockdowns over Fury in the following frame. While the fight looked evenly matched for the next couple of rounds, Deontay Wilder started to show signs of fatigue in the second half.

A confident Tyson Fury dropped 'The Bronze Bomber' for a second time in the tenth round. 'The Gypsy King' was declared the winner via KO after he landed a third knockdown over Wilder in the eleventh round.

Tyson Fury vows to pray for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury was all class in the post-fight interview after his victory over Deontay Wilder. Fury lauded Wilder's performance and even labeled him the 'second-best' in the world.

Tyson Fury also claimed Deontay Wilder had no feelings of mutual respect after the fight. However, Fury revealed that he harbored no ill feelings and vowed to pray to God to 'soften' Wilder's heart.

Also Read

Tyson Fury said after the fight:

“It was a great fight and worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a real run for my money tonight and I’ve always said I’m the best in the world and he’s the second-best. He’s got no love for me, Deontay Wilder, because you know why? I beat him three times. I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem. I will pray for him so God will soften his heart."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh