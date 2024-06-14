"Elbow from hell" - Fans feel the power behind Nico Carrillo's devastating knockout blow to Thai legend Nong-O

Number one-rated bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo maintained his immaculate run in ONE Championship after beating the former king of the division, Nong-O Hama, during their clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Carrillo engineered a come-from-behind victory against Nong-O and unleashed a powerful left elbow straight into Nong-O's face that floored the legend. This sequence was reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram with the caption:

""King of the North" is here to TAKE OVER 🤯 Can the Scottish star score another win when he takes on Saemapetch on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? 👊 @nicocarrillo_kotn"

That powerful strike was the final blow of the match, as the Thai icon failed to beat the count. This secured Carillo's third successive stoppage victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Nico Carrillo wows fans around the world with the knockout power he displayed against Nong-O

Because of the incredible performance and power shown by Carrillo, fans have chimed in on the post, as platform users @the_hukster, @hangrybirdsmuaythai, @j.seiga1, @rylan_gutz, @ebbyophir, and @lokisabully have tipped their hats to the Scottish star. They wrote:

"He's hitting him as if he owes him money 😂"

"That's an elbow from the hell 🔥"

"Deadliest combat sport 🔥"

"That elbow nearly killed Nong O 😮"

"Saw it live ! Crazy Knockout"

"I'm a huge Nong O fan , but Nico is one serious fighter"

The Deachlek Muay Thai Academy representative's next assignment is the No. 4-ranked divisional contender Saemapetch Fairtex, who he'll face on July 5 as part of the ONE Fight Night 23 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.