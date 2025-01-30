Electrifying all-grappling war between Gabriel Sousa and Gianni Grippo added to ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7

ONE Championship's return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, Feb. 7 will see the highly anticipated debut of three-time IBJJF world champion Gianni Grippo.

With 265 career wins to his credit, Grippo is one of the most experienced grapplers in BJJ history. Now, the American-born submission session is set to bring his world-class skill set to martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

There, the 32-year-old will meet ADCC and IBJJF silver medalist Gabriel Sousa. Announcing the bout on Instagram, ONE wrote:

"WORLD-CLASS 🥇 Three-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Gianni Grippo will make his ONE debut against ADCC silver medalist Gabriel Sousa in a featherweight submission grappling showdown on February 7 at ONE Fight Night 28 on @primevideo! Will the American star make a splash in his first outing?"

Earning his black belt in 2013 under the tutelage of BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia, Grippo has claimed world titles over the last decade.

Gianni Grippo faces a tough test in his ONE Championship debut

Gianni Grippo won't have it easy when he makes his ONE Championship debut.

Standing in the American's way of a big win in his promotional premiere is Gabriel Sousa, a one-time ONE world title challenger with more than 120 career victories under his belt and a lifetime's worth of accomplishments.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be Sousa's second appearance with ONE, the first coming at ONE 167 in June when he went toe-to-toe with former ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci. Sousa came up short that night, but the Brazilian is primed to get back into the win column in The Land of Smiles and spoil Grippo's big debut.

Who comes out on top when two of the most exciting BJJ practitioners hit square off inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

