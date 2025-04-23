  • home icon
"Elegant in fact" - Fans still in utter amazement of Demetrious Johnson's iconic knee strike KO of Adriano Moraes in Singapore

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:58 GMT
Demetrious Johnson (left), Adriano Moraes (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Demetrious Johnson (left), Adriano Moraes (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

To this day, fans still rave about Demetrious Johnson's emphatic knockout victory over Adriano Moraes when they ran it back for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Johnson entered the bout with redemption on his mind, aiming to even the score after Moraes etched his name in the record books as the first man to knock out the American MMA icon when they initially crossed paths at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

This time around, 'Mighty Mouse' ensured that history wouldn't repeat itself as he took the action to Moraes right from the get-go.

Johnson found the opening to put together the scintillating finish in the fourth round, clipping his Brazilian rival with a sharp right hand before leaping through the air for a flying knee that rendered Moraes unconscious.

Check out the closing moments of the bout below:

Nearly three years later, the reaction remains unchanged as the slow-motion footage resurfaces on ONE Championship's Instagram account:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

Johnson finally closed the book on his rivalry with Moraes in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, scoring a clear-cut unanimous decision after five rounds to retain the divisional crown.

Demetrious Johnson gracefully exited MMA as world champion

Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts during the intermission of ONE 168 in September 2024 — in the presence of his American compatriots at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Along with the decision to hang up his gloves for good, 'Mighty Mouse' had also relinquished his possession of the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Though he made an emotional farewell as a competitor, tears quickly turned to smiles when ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong surprised Johnson by inducting him into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

The world's largest martial arts organization is set to return to the Ball Arena on Aug. 1 to host ONE 173.

