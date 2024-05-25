Elle Brooke shares bold prediction for upcoming Paige VanZant boxing match, plans to "party hard" after fight concludes

Elle Brooke feels no shortage of confidence ahead of her boxing match with former UFC women's flyweight/strawweight Paige VanZant. The social media model-turned-influencer boxer has promised a knockout of her more experienced foe, with whom she clashes this evening in a Misfits Boxing match.

The pair will compete for the vacant MFB women's middleweight championship, marking the first title that VanZant has ever fought for in her combat sports career.

However, if Brooke has her way, not only will she beat VanZant, but she will knock her out, having said as much on a noKYC interview on YouTube.

"I absolutely believe I will knock her out. I think I have a great chance. This is my first pro fight and it's it in eight ounce gloves. I'm a puncher anyway, let alone in eight ounces. I know that I can do some damage. You could say she's used to taking knees and elbows, but if I hit someone continually with my right hand, no matter who they are, they're going to go down."

According to her noKYC interview, Brooke is also planning quite the celebration in the event of a potential victory over the former UFC fighter.

"When the fight is done, I am going to party hard. I hear Houston clubs get really wild, so I want to see what's up."

Check out Elle Brooke's prediction for her boxing match with Paige VanZant (0:00 and 1:57):

It is quite the prediction from Brooke, who will make her professional boxing debut against VanZant. She does not believe her foe's edge in experience will be a factor come fight night, trusting in her power to knock VanZant out.

Elle Brooke's finishing rate

Tonight's fight is important to both women. Elle Brooke will make her professional debut, while Paige VanZant will be searching for her first win since 2019 when she submitted Rachael Ostovich in the UFC. Ironically, '12 Gauge' lost to her in BKFC years later. But what of Brooke? She is currently 4-1 as an amateur.

Check out Elle Brooke's knockout of A.J. Bunker:

Expand Tweet

Despite her promise to knock VanZant unconscious, Brooke has not stopped all of her opponents. She has knocked out/TKO'd two of them, and her other wins came via unanimous decision.