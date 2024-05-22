When Dana White compared Paige VanZant's UFC rise to that of Conor McGregor - "She's got that thing I always talk about"

At one point, Paige VanZant seemed primed for top-level success in the UFC, at least according to its then president (now CEO) Dana White. In fact, he opined that '12 Gauge's' rise resembled that of Conor McGregor, saying as much following her dominant unanimous decision win over Felice Herrig back at UFC on FOX 15.

It was one of the most flattering statements White could have made about a fighter whose career, up to that amount, amounted to five wins and just one loss. Moreover, she was on a three-fight win streak, with two of those wins taking place in the UFC. Despite her lack of experience, White was convinced of her potential.

When speaking to FOX Sports' Heidi Androl following UFC on FOX 15, White didn't withhold his praise, comparing VanZant to McGregor, according to MMA Fighting.

"It's almost like the Conor McGregor thing. The guy bursts out of nowhere, explodes onto the scene and backs it up. And Paige VanZant did that tonight too. She looked unbelievable, and she is. She's one of those people that has that thing."

White also echoed those sentiments at the UFC on FOX 15 post-fight press conference, touching on how VanZant's popularity had skyrocketed due to her performance.

"She's got that thing I always talk about. That thing you can't teach. Everybody in my dressing room tonight wanted to meet her. They were like, 'We want to meet Paige VanZant.' So, we brought her back there and she's got that thing, man, and she can fight."

At the time, VanZant certainly drew parallels to some of the promotion's top stars. However, her rise was dissimilar to McGregor's ascension, with fans comparing her more to the legendary Ronda Rousey than the Irishman.

Did Paige VanZant reach the heights expected of her?

Unfortunately, Paige VanZant never quite matched the level of success some had predicted for her, not in a professional sense, at least. She followed up her win over Felice Herrig with a third-round submission over Alex Chambers, but things went downhill thereafter.

She was completely overmatched in her subsequent bout against Rose Namajunas, getting submitted herself, before going on a win-loss run of form. She never embarked on another win streak and parted ways with the UFC in 2020, leaving with an MMA record of 8-5, which remains unchanged.

VanZant took a swing at pro-wrestling by signing with AEW, but then set her sights on BKFC, where she went 0-2. Now, she is scheduled to face influencer boxer Elle Brooke for the MFB women's middleweight title this Saturday on May 25.