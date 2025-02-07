Ellis Badr Barboza confident he will beat "the best version of Prajanchai" to attain ONE world title

British rising Muay Thai star Ellis Badr Barboza is expecting that two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will be in his best form when they face each other in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7.

Barboza is looking to spoil the party inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in front of Prajanchai's home fans with an upset win.

The 24-year-old challenger made his bold prediction during his pre-fight interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, by saying:

"I'm not gonna overlook and think that he hasn't trained hard for me. So I expect him to have trained hard and be the best version of Prajanchai and I would take the win."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Apart from becoming the new undisputed king of the weight class, Barboza also aims to halt the five-fight winning streak of the Thai superstar and remove his status as a two-sport king.

Ellis Badr Barboza wants to maximize his shot for the world title against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

The Venum Training Center representative has been long waiting for his crack for the 26-pound golden belt because this was his main goal when he signed with the world's largest martial arts organization in 2023.

In another recent interview with ONE Championship, Barboza said that he was grateful for this golden opportunity and doubled down on fully capitalizing it:

"I was so happy to get this title shot because this has been on my mind for a very long time since I signed to ONE Championship."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will air from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.