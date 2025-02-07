“We support each other” Ellis Badr Barboza opens up on his tight bond with fellow ONE athlete Mohamed Younes Rabah

24-year-old Muay Thai star 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom is all but ready to step foot inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend to compete for his first ever ONE world title.

But the British banger also has close friend Mohamed Younes Rabah on his mind.

Barboza and Rabah share a special friendship and camaraderie as fighters, and 'El Jefe' says he's thankful for his brother-in-arms.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Younes is family, you know? We’re both on the same journey together. We go through all the same emotions together. We support each other. It’s good to have somebody so close to you who can help you and just be supportive."

Barboza knows he will have the full support of his friend when he heads into the biggest fight of his life this Friday night.

'El Jefe' is set to challenge two-sport titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two trade leather in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza says everything will pay off after beating Prajanchai: "It’ll all be worth it"

'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza knows his hard work and dedication will not go unrewarded for as long as he defeats two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video this weekend.

He told ONE Championship:

"It’s many years of ups and downs, trials and tribulations. Now I have the chance to show the world who I am. I first caught wind of this opportunity back in November. The carrot has been dangled since then, so I’ve had to be patient but it’ll all be worth it."

