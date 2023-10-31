Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg is not happening because of the latter per the former.

Appearing on a recent installment of the Joe Rogan Experience, Musk discussed several topics, including why this hotly discussed Zuckerberg fight hasn't come to fruition.

After the UFC commentator/ podcast host asked his producer Jamie what the narrative was and what he had heard, Elon Musk stated:

"Zuck pulled out. He used the pullout method (laughs)... Listen I'm willing to; So he was like, Oh no, it's got to be UFC rules. I'm like well, okay, we're gonna have UFC rules in the colosseum. It's fine, but we just don't want to have it; You got to respect the historical integrity of the place... Yeah like the gladiator, you know. Come on."

Check out the clip of Musk on JRE below:

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg - The Timeline

The clash of billionaire tech giants was first discussed in June after Zuck's Meta launched Threads. This new platform seemed like it stood in direct competition with Elon Musk's X platform, which he changed from Twitter after acquiring it.

On his social media platform Threads in mid-August, Zuckerberg posted:

"Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has medaled at multiple local California tournaments as a white belt. He received his blue belt in late July, and Elon Musk has no documented history of practicing any martial arts.

Per social media posts, it also looks like Zuckerberg is engaging in a certain level of striking-based work and is sparring within that dimension of mixed martial arts. Musk is a larger-framed individual, though, and things had gotten to the point where Dana White was publically indicating interest in promoting this possible prizefight.