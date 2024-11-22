Elon Musk finds amusement in Joe Rogan's X bio mockery of an ABC show host

Joe Rogan made a recent change to his X bio and it has drawn Elon Musk's approval. The world-renowned podcaster recently added the descriptor of 'Dragon Believer' to his bio on the platform, earning Musk's attention. The change wasn't a random decision, however.

Instead, it was a tongue-in-cheek response to Joy Behar, who co-hosts popular 'ABC' The View. Behar recently poked fun at Rogan, accusing him of being a source of misinformation. Furthermore, she accused him of believing in dragons, which led to Rogan's new bio.

Now, Musk, as he is often known to, reacted to Rogan's counter to his critics.

"Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome"

The clash between Rogan and Behar is also magnified by how differently they lean politically. Rogan has begun to align, more and more, with right-wing takes, often welcoming right-wing politicians to his podcast. Furthermore, he occasionally gives credence to conspiracy theories widely denounced by the left-wing political side.

This isn't the first time Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation, or not correcting a guest on misinformation, despite his producer Jamie Vernon often being used as a fact-checker. This was a criticism that the fans aimed at him during Donald Trump's appearance on his podcast.

Nevertheless, the episode went on to be the second-most viewed in the podcast's history. Unfortunately for Rogan, he will continue to be scrutinized due to the popularity of his podcast, especially when he is accused of spreading misinformation and hosting controversial guests.

Joe Rogan was previously criticized for misinformation

Joe Rogan was once criticized by Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump. This occurred on The Mary Trump Show podcast, where she and comedian Kathy Griffin expressed astonishment over some of the UFC commentator's past podcast guests and for perpetrating alleged disinformation.

"Disinformation is very powerful and it's everywhere, especially when we're all so siloed. So, there's no competing narrative, there's nothing challenging. And also people want to hear what they want, what fits in with their beliefs. Yeah, anyway, yes. The idea that somebody like Joe Rogan, who has the IQ of a turnip is so influential is kind of terrifying."

Check out Mary Trump and Kathy Griffin criticizing Joe Rogan:

While the full episode of the podcast is locked behind a subscription paywall on Mary's website, a clip of it made the rounds on X.

