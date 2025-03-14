Elon Musk gets brutally honest with Joe Rogan about why the Democrat elite wants him destroyed: "They will lose a massive number of Democratic voters"

Joe Rogan recently hosted Elon Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), a popular podcast with one of the largest global audiences. The Tesla CEO opened up with Rogan about his rift with the Democrats in the U.S. during the conversation.

Ad

Musk supported Republican Presidential candidate President Donald Trump in the recently held elections in the country. After assuming office for the second time, President Trump declared Musk as his special advisor.

Democrats have since then decried Musk's involvement in major political issues. In response, Musk has been regularly training his guns at them. He criticizes their past policies regularly on his social media platform X.

Opening up to Rogan regarding relentless criticism from Democrats, Musk said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Why is the Democratic machine so fired up to destroy me? That's the main reason. The main reason is that...entitlement fraud that includes social security, disability, Medicaid, entitlement frauds for illegal aliens is what is serving as a gigantic magnetic force to pull people in from all around the world and keep them here."

Ad

He continued:

"Basically, if you pay people at a standard of living that is above 90% of earth, then you have a very powerful incentive to come here and to stay here. But if you end the illegal alien fraud, then you turn off that magnet and they leave, and they stop coming, and the ones that are here, many of them will simply leave and if that happens they will lose a massive number of Democratic voters."

Ad

Check out Elon Musk's comments to Joe Rogan below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Joe Rogan praised Jon Jones in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has been calling out Jon Jones after winning the UFC interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. UFC CEO Dana White has admitted to a potential bout between the duo on multiple occasions, however, there is no official announcement yet.

Aspinall is known for his speed and powerful punches in the heavyweight division. On the other hand, Jones is one of the most celebrated MMA fighters having a reputation for his unparalleled fight IQ.

Ad

Speaking with Belal Muhammad on episode #162 of JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan weighed in on a potential fight between the two and praised Jones:

"You're calling out Jon Jones, that's the boogeyman, Jon Jones is the boogeyman, and maybe he hasn't died but he's probably knocked on the door a couple of times, 'what's going on death, you in there?' Jon Jones had some trials and tribulations but the skillset and the ability to push deep into the rounds is nuts."

Ad

He further added:

"He [Aspinall] is so fast for heavyweight but again... what is it like in the fifth round with Jon Jones? because if you can't steamroll Jon Jones and he starts sidekicking your f*cking knee caps you know."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.