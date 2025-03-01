Elon Musk gets brutally honest with Joe Rogan on how DOGE has disrupted the skewed power dynamics in the US: "Our elected officials have little power"

Elon Musk recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) where the 53-year-old gave an inside look into the effect of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) on American bureaucracy.

Ad

Musk is a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump and heads DOGE. In episode #2281 of JRE, the Tesla CEO claimed elected leaders have less power than the bureaucrats in the country.

Musk believes that the criticism of DOGE is due to it being a threat to the bureaucratic power. The billionaire businessman is confident that DOGE will restore power to the people.

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I mean the reality is that our elected officials have very little power relative to the bureaucracy, until DOGE. So, DOGE is a threat to the bureaucracy. It's the first threat to the bureaucracy. Normally, the bureaucracy eats revolutions for breakfast. This is the first time that they're not, that the revolution might actually succeed."

Ad

Trending

Check out Elon Musk's comments on Joe Rogan Experience below (2:05):

Ad

Musk received mixed reception for his involvement with DOGE. The main objective of the organization is to cut the U.S. federal budget. As such, Musk indirectly influenced the mass layoffs of civil service workers.

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk differentiate Donald Trump's 1st and 2nd term

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has high hopes for Donald Trump's second term in office. With Elon Musk, Kash Patel, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard supporting Trump, Rogan believes there is more transparency in the government.

Ad

The 57-year-old compared the current cabinet to the first one, which the UFC commentator claimed had neocons and shady people. Rogan speculated Trump might've made mistakes while selecting them in the cabinet. However, the podcaster is confident Trump learned from his mistakes, evidenced by the selections in the second term.

Rogan said:

"This is such a fascinating time because, with this setup the way it is right now, with Trump back in after all that happened to him, and with you there, and with RFK Jr., Tulsi, and Kash Patel. It's like, this is a wild time to find out what's really going on. That's never happened before. This is nothing like the first term." (19:00 onwards in the aforementioned video)

Meanwhile, Musk asserts the present U.S. cabinet is the most revolutionary since the time of the nation's founding fathers. With this bold claim, it remains to be seen what result the organization will achieve in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.