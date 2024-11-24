Elon Musk gives five-word reaction to Joe Rogan's openness to taking over Rachel Maddow's $25 million job after potential MSNBC purchase

Joe Rogan's response to reports about a potential acquisition of MSNBC by Elon Musk has now drawn the SpaceX CEO's attention. The popular podcaster took to X to poke fun at Comcast's decision to put MSNBC up for sale by expressing a tongue-in-cheek openness to replacing Rachel Maddow.

For reference, Maddow is a liberal political commentator who hosts The Rachel Maddow Show, a weekly television news show on MSNBC, earning a reported $25 million per year. Not only did Rogan claim he'd willingly replace Maddow, but that he'd wear the same outfit and propagate "lies" he accused her of spreading.

This earned praise from Musk, who took to X to share his response to Rogan's suggestion.

"How amazing would this be?"

While there's no confirmation that Musk will proceed with the acquisition, he did express interest, especially in openly asking how much it would cost to purchase MSNBC. Moreover, this wouldn't be his first big-money acquisition, as he previously purchased Twitter (now known as X) from Twitter, Inc. in 2022.

He subsequently renamed the social media app X, with his acquisition being regarded by Rogan as a major development toward the preservation of free speech. Donald Trump Jr. has also shown an interest in seeing the SpaceX CEO purchase MSNBC, tagging him in a post on X about the news channel's sale.

Trump was the first to notify Musk of the aforementioned sale. Given the contentious political landscape in the United States, Musk's role as a financial backer and platformer of right-wing politics has grown, especially with many, including Rogan himself, feeling that the media is left-wing dominant.

Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan's sarcastic take on 'dragon believer' jibe

Joe Rogan is no stranger to criticism, and he was recently targeted by Joy Behar, a co-host on ABC's The View, a morning talk show. He was accused of spreading misinformation, which isn't the first time Rogan has faced such disapproval. She even accused the UFC commentator of believing in dragons.

In a mocking response to Behar's criticism, Rogan added 'Dragon Believer' to his X bio, which greatly amused Elon Musk. Musk wrote on X:

"Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome"

