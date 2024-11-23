Joe Rogan reacts to Elon Musk hinting at buying MSNBC from $166.34 billion-worth Comcast with one request: "I will wear the same outfit and glasses"

Joe Rogan has just taken to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on Elon Musk teasing a potential acquisition of Microsoft NBC (MSNBC). Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal, is reportedly putting MSNBC up for sale, which led to Donald Trump Jr. tagging the SpaceX CEO in a tweet, encouraging him to purchase it.

Naturally, the tweet caught fire on social media, especially following Musk's response, in which he expressed some level of interest and asked how much it cost. For reference, the figure for the hypothetical purchase is reportedly $166.34 billion. This subsequently drew Rogan's attention.

The longtime UFC commentator joked about wanting to assume the role of Rachel Maddow, a liberal political commentator who hosts a weekly television show under MSNBC.

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."

If Musk does indeed proceed with an acquisition of MSNBC from Comcast, it won't mark the first instance of him purchasing a major platform. He famously purchased Twitter from Twitter, Inc. in 2022, rebranding it as X. Rogan strongly supported this acquisition, believing it to be vital to free speech.

Rogan has frequently championed Musk as a paragon of free speech, and the two appear to have aligned more closely in a political sense following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 United States presidential elections. However, Whether Musk is serious about purchasing MSNBC remains to be seen.

Elon Musk often supports Joe Rogan on X/Twitter as well

While Joe Rogan is known for supporting Elon Musk in his many endeavors, the SpaceX CEO often repays the popular podcaster in kind. Just recently, he reacted to Rogan's decision to add 'Dragon Believer' to his X/Twitter bio, which was a tongue-in-cheek response to Joy Behar's criticism of the comedian.

"Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome"

Behar, a co-host of 'The View,' recently lambasted Rogan, accusing him of being a source of misinformation and believing in dragons. This prompted Rogan to resort to subtle mockery in his official response to her, which more than delighted Musk.

