Elon Musk heaps praise on Joe Rogan after podcast host delivers glowing analysis of the Tesla CEO: "A culture weirdness"

Elon Musk has reacted to a clip of Joe Rogan lauding Musk on the JRE. The Tesla CEO and Rogan are longtime friends, and the tech billionaire has appeared on the UFC commentator's podcast several times, discussing intriguing subjects ranging from astronomy to technology and more.

Earlier this year, Rogan commended Musk and his distinctive character, saying that Musk's successful multi-business endeavors and versatility at the same time, make him a "cultural weirdness."

"Elon's such a unique character. You can't even put him in the same category as an Einstein, because he's a cultural weirdness. Who's this guy, making memes, cracking jokes, dunking on people, telling people to go f**k themselves? Buys Twitter and runs a bunch of different companies simultaneously while playing video games constantly."

The 57-year-old added:

"That doesn't fit in anywhere else. That's a very unique thing that exists, this Elon Musk guy. He's one of the most unique human beings in all of history."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Musk reacted after hearing the compliments.

"Joe Rogan is awesome."

Check out Elon Musk's comment below:

Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan's Tesla Model S Plaid

Joe Rogan has got himself a new Tesla Model S Plaid, which is customised by Unplugged Performance. The car has a pearl white exterior and a carbon fiber widebody kit.

Mario Nawfal, the host of the largest show on X, shared the specifications of Rogan's latest acquired automobile. Nawfal tweeted:

"Joe has added a one-of-one UP Tesla S-APEX to his collection, built by Unplugged Performance. The custom Model S features a carbon fiber widebody, white and blue pearl paint, and a high-end Banbū leather & Alcantara interior. It’s equipped with carbon ceramic brakes from the legendary Dark Helmet build - making it a true performance EV."

Elon Musk reacted after the UFC commentator received his custom Tesla.

"Cool 😎"

Check out the specs of Joe Rogan's new custom Tesla and Musk's comment below :

