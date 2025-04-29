  • home icon
  Elon Musk heaps praise on Joe Rogan after podcast host delivers glowing analysis of the Tesla CEO: "A culture weirdness"

By Subham
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:21 GMT
Elon Musk (left) and Joe Rogan (right) commend one another. [Images courtesy: @elonmusk on X, Getty Images]
Elon Musk has reacted to a clip of Joe Rogan lauding Musk on the JRE. The Tesla CEO and Rogan are longtime friends, and the tech billionaire has appeared on the UFC commentator's podcast several times, discussing intriguing subjects ranging from astronomy to technology and more.

Earlier this year, Rogan commended Musk and his distinctive character, saying that Musk's successful multi-business endeavors and versatility at the same time, make him a "cultural weirdness."

"Elon's such a unique character. You can't even put him in the same category as an Einstein, because he's a cultural weirdness. Who's this guy, making memes, cracking jokes, dunking on people, telling people to go f**k themselves? Buys Twitter and runs a bunch of different companies simultaneously while playing video games constantly."
The 57-year-old added:

"That doesn't fit in anywhere else. That's a very unique thing that exists, this Elon Musk guy. He's one of the most unique human beings in all of history."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Musk reacted after hearing the compliments.

"Joe Rogan is awesome."

Check out Elon Musk's comment below:

Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan's Tesla Model S Plaid

Joe Rogan has got himself a new Tesla Model S Plaid, which is customised by Unplugged Performance. The car has a pearl white exterior and a carbon fiber widebody kit.

Mario Nawfal, the host of the largest show on X, shared the specifications of Rogan's latest acquired automobile. Nawfal tweeted:

"Joe has added a one-of-one UP Tesla S-APEX to his collection, built by Unplugged Performance. The custom Model S features a carbon fiber widebody, white and blue pearl paint, and a high-end Banbū leather & Alcantara interior. It’s equipped with carbon ceramic brakes from the legendary Dark Helmet build - making it a true performance EV."
Elon Musk reacted after the UFC commentator received his custom Tesla.

"Cool 😎"

Check out the specs of Joe Rogan's new custom Tesla and Musk's comment below :

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
